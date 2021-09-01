Crossing guards needed across Kansas City area

LENEXA, Kan. — With school back in session, one of the most important parts of that experience for kids is having a crossing guard to ensure everyone safely gets to class and returns home.

The need for more of them, according to a company hiring for those positions, is urgent.

"Trying to protect the children from distracted drivers. It's the busiest time in the morning because everybody's trying to either get to school or to work," said Kim Brooks, operations manager for All City Management Services.

The idea of a crossing guard may seem simple, but it's important.

"Crossing the street isn’t something that the kids or parents should have to worry about," said. Brian Brooks of ACMS, who's one of those crossing guards.

Multiple school districts across the area are hiring right now.

"Overland Park is our biggest area of need. We also have some open locations here in Lenexa, Shawnee, Olathe, Leawood and Prairie Village," Kim Brooks said.

There are openings in Kansas City, Missouri, too. Filling those spots hasn’t been easy.

"This is the hardest year that we’ve had to date," Kim Brooks said.

Crossing guards are part of yet another sector affected by the pandemic.

"We had three people that haven’t been able to stand at their shift because they either were exposed or came down with COVID," Kim Brookes added.

ACMS is hopeful to fill positions because they say it's meaningful work.

"It’s a wonderful way to contribute to give back to your community," Kim Brooks said.

"Seeing them smile has been a nice benefit, I think they enjoy being at school and being able to have that community with their friends," Brian Brooks added.

If you’re interested in one of these positions, ACMS' careers page is available online.