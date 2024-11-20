Crossroads business owners react to data center coming to former KC Star printing plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patmos, which provides high-tech services, announced Thursday it will spend $1 billion on a project to retrofit the former Kansas City Star newspaper's printing plant into a flagship data center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

It's the same site the Royals wanted to build their new stadium on, but failed to get voters to pass back in April.

It’s why the possibility of a new baseball stadium close by threw business owners in the Kansas City Crossroads District for a loop this spring.

"We didn't want big billionaires to come and destroy this lovely Crossroads area that we've created," Jessica Rodriquez, owner of Opal & Orchid Hair Salon near the site, said.

Mat Adkins, co-owner of The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, said there’s still more businesses in the Crossroads need to learn about the data center.

"At the end of the day, preserving that building in the neighborhood is what was most important," he said.

They want to keep their vision of the Crossroads alive.

"We're, again, happy that it's, I think, behind us, and we can move forward now," he said.

