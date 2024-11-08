Crown Center Ice Terrace officially opened Friday for the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ice Terrace at Crown Center opened Friday morning with a free skate period.

People of all ages tested their ice skating skills to kick off the season, which runs through March 9.

Admission for adults and children four and older is $9. Children under four are free with paid admission.

Skate rentals this season are $6 a pair.

Tim Hellhake, KSHB 41 Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for the season

Vadon Vest from Kansas City, Kan., said his parents started doing the free skate when they were teenagers and passed the tradition on to him.

"They've been bringing us since for as long as I can remember," Vest said. "And I'm trying to carry on that tradition to mine someday."

Tim Hellhake, KSHB 41 Ice skating season opens at Crown Center

There are other exciting things at Crown Center this holiday season — the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lightingand Santa's arrival are November 29.

That day also is the start of the first Hallmark Christmas Experience.

The Christmas Experience runs through Dec. 22.

