Crucial bus services hang in balance as Missouri voters decide fate of 3/8 cent sales tax renewal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a pivotal decision that could significantly impact the daily lives of bus commuters in Missouri, voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots on the renewal of the 3/8 cent sales tax that funds the state's bus system.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Marlon Martinez

The 3/8 cent sales tax, which has been in place for several years, has played a crucial role in sustaining the state's bus system, ensuring its continued operation and maintenance.

The outcome of this vote will not only shape the future of public transportation but also directly impact the thousands of residents who rely on buses as their primary mode of transportation. A resounding "no" to the renewal of the 3/8 cent sales tax would cause the future of reliable public transit to hang in the balance.

“It would suck," bus rider Ashley Jones said. "It really would because for someone like me and many other Kansas Citians that ride the bus every day, and we depend on the bus for multiple things. It's not just work. We go grocery shopping, go see friends, visit family."

The sales tax supports approximately 30% of the RideKC bus system in Kansas City, Missouri. Without the renewal of this tax, the bus system faces a severe financial shortfall, potentially leading to service cuts, route eliminations and a decline in the overall quality of public transportation.

"That changes everything pretty much because I work in Kansas City, Kansas, and I stay in Missouri. So if there's no bus to be able to take me over there, I really don't know what I'll be able to do because the bus was very convenient instead of getting on Uber or Lyft because it's free,” said Chukwuma Willis, a local KC resident and bus rider.

The 3/8 cent sales tax, which was renewed for 15 years, is set to end in 2024. With a "yes" vote, it would renew the sales tax for 10 more years.

Daily bus riders, who make up a diverse demographic ranging from students and workers expressed their concerns about the potential consequences of a "no" vote.

"I rely on the bus rides a lot it takes me back and forth to work so if that gets shut down I wouldn't know how to get to work," Willis said.

Keven Benbow said people need to put themselves in her shoes and think of those who ride the bus on a daily basis.

"I think when one sector of the population is happy and thriving, it benefits everybody," Benbow said. "So, I hope people who aren't riding the bus will also go out and vote.”

Residents across Missouri will be anxiously awaiting the results on Tuesday, knowing that their votes will determine the fate of the state's bus system and, in turn, the daily lives of countless individuals who rely on it.

“Please, please, please, go out and vote," Jones said. "Make sure y'all know what's on your bill. Make sure you read into it. Don't just go off what someone tells you. Read into it and make sure you know how it benefits you or how it affects you.”

