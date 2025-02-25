Cupini's shares patio refresh plans thanks to KCMO Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Tuesday's sunshine and above-freezing temperatures signaled patio season is right around the corner.

Thanks to the city of Kansas City's new Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant, 20 local restaurants are preparing to improve their outdoor dining experiences.

Cupini's is one of the selected restaurants.

Cupini's describes patio refresh, thanks to Outdoor Dining Grant

Owner Eddie Cupini said he wants to enclose the back patio so it can withstand all weather. This change would allow the restaurant to host around 100 more customers at any time year-round.

Cupini estimated an enclosed back patio would increase revenue by 10%, which would be a big help to the establishment, especially after the harsh winter Kansas City had.

"It's been a struggle just cause people don't get out, and kids are off school so parents have to stay home," Cupini said. "Had to close a couple of days due to the weather."

The city said its goal with the grant is to help local businesses refresh and prepare for the World Cup.

"That's the first time that we've received anything like this, and we're ... grateful for what the city's doing," Cupini said.

The grant doesn't just help Cupini, it helps people who are ready to defrost for the spring.

"I hope it stays like this and we just continue to get warmer," said Skylar Rauch, Kansas Citian.

