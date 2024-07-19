Customers impacted as global IT issues affect KS Department of Revenue offices

MISSION, Kan. — Computer issues at the Kansas Department of Revenue are affecting local offices across the state, including at the Kansas Driver's License office in Mission.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis says the office is unable to process transactions. The offices normally operate an online queue; that queue was disabled earlier Friday morning because of the state-wide issues.

Megan Abundis/KSHB Signs posted on the Kansas Driver's License office in Mission, Kansas.

As of mid-Friday morning, more than 100 people had to turn back from conducting business due to the outage.

One of those turned back was Haylee Bialek, who has been looking forward to getting her license for weeks.

“I was so excited to drive,” Haylee said. School is tarting up soon and I was ready to drive to school.”

A spokesperson with the Kansas Office of Administration says the state Information Technology Services Division was working "diligently" Friday morning to bring Kansas' "consolidated state agency systems back online."

A Johnson County spokesperson said they were not aware of any other “significant impacts” to county systems.

