Kansas City area agencies, businesses react to overnight global IT outage

People across the U.S. subscribed to CenturyLink reported problems with their internet.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jul 19, 2024

UPDATE, 8:05 a.m. | The KC Streetcar says operations are continuing as normal.

UPDATE, 8:03 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez said the Starbucks location in Brookside has been impacted by the outage.

He learned the store is trying to get operations back online.

UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. | A spokesperson for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said its services won't be impacted by the outage.

Routes will run as normally scheduled.

UPDATE, 7:50 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas tells KSHB 41 that city services are not impacted from the outage.

A spokesperson at University Health says operations are continuing as normal.

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | A spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says their systems are operating normally. A spokesperson with Johnson County, Kansas, Med-Act said their systems are also operating normally.

UPDATE, 7:23 a.m. | The KC Scout traffic management system website was knocked offline by the outage overnight.

ESPN reports Olympic organizers were also impacted by the outage.

ORIGINAL UPDATE | Businesses and agencies across the Kansas City area woke up Friday morning to a massive global IT outage connected to Crowdstrike systems.

LINK | Network outage impacting businesses across the world

Air travelers at Kansas City International Airport are encouraged to contact their airline.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the University of Kansas Hospital System to see of any patient impacts. A hospital spokesperson said operations were continuing as normal, though the system’s website reported being temporarily out of service.

Area 911 services appear to be largely unaffected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


