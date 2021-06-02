D.C. pro-police group to hold rally in support of KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Washington-based pro-policing group plans to hold a rally Wednesday night in the Northland to show support for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The group, We Back Blue , is hosting the event starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hodge Park Amphitheater off of E. Fork Shoal Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City event is one of at least three events across the country the group is planning this month.

The group says its holding the rally in response to the recently adopted KCPD funding reform enacted by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council.

Those efforts have already drawn a lawsuit to block the changes, filed last week by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.