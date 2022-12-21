Dairy farm gets ready for winter weather

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Shatto Dairy Farm is getting ready for a winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions to Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.

Farm manager and herdsmen George Torres said there are gonna be several challenges facing his crew.

"Trying to keep all the water troughs unthawed," Torres said, "Trying to keep everything, all the animals, warm, comfortable, happy."

Torres said huts and extra hay as well as curtains to block wind and snow are some of the ways the farm is doing to protect the cows. Another precaution includes dipping the cows' teats in a special solution to prevent frostbite.

Torres added the animal's diet is also being considered.

“We bump up our protein and energy levels for these girls through these extreme cold weathers to where they can keep their bodies warm.” Torres explained.

Blair Todd, a live stock agent at Kansas State University, said farmers are usually prepared for winter storms. She said the consequence of a bad storm wouldn't just impact the farmer.

“If we see a large amount of cattle or any livestock not make it through some type of event we would see affects in the grocery store," said Todd.

Todds adds the impact of higher prices would be seen at a later time in that case.

She goes on to say this short weather event, shouldn't bring too many issues. However, her colleague Sandra Wick said another issue impacting farmers will be soil temperatures.

"The soil temperatures are what is concerning and what can be a potential for the winter damage or winter kill of the wheat crop," explained Wick, whose a crop production agent at Kansas State University.

“The main thing that were concerned about now is the 2023 wheat crop," said Wick. "Its kind of had a tough start this fall because it got planted late. It emerged late, so we have some very limited development and that’s what the concern is out there is the limited development of the wheat crop.”

The impact the winter weather will have on crops and livestock is unknown, but Torres and his crew will work through the storm to make sure their cows are cared for.

"We take care of them 365 days out of the year," said Torres.

