DE SOTO, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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De Soto residents and city officials are examining what data center development actually means for local jobs and the broader community, as up to two major projects could be coming to the area.

Beale Infrastructure's $3 billion data center campus in De Soto would create more than 800 construction jobs and at least 50 full-time positions, with more expected during future phases, according to a Beale spokesperson.

Just down the road, developer Digital Realty submitted a site plan application for its own data center campus, which would bring over 2,500 construction workers and around 250 full-time jobs, according to its website. AP News reported that average-sized data centers usually offer 100 jobs or fewer.

De Soto resident Sara VanDeCreek has been closely tracking the projects in her community.

"Well, it's funny because data centers in general, they talk a lot about the jobs that will be created, and there are a great deal of jobs that come in the construction phase," VanDeCreek said. "When it comes time for the actual operation phase, there aren't as many jobs."

'At what cost and at what benefit?': De Soto residents, officials weigh data center job promises

Beale Infrastructure Director of Public Policy and Communications Michelle Kauk said the company will develop skill and training opportunities for the workforce it wants to attract.

"We're creating jobs, and we're creating jobs in a community where the workforce exists," Kauk said. "Then you start developing the data center, so that's where you start seeing that really significant impact with your local workforce — the trades, the unions, the skilled labor that can come work on projects like this, and that's going to create more opportunities for people within the community."

De Soto City Administrator Mike Brungardt said the data center projects align with the city's vision for workforce development, pointing to the area's economic history.

"Our history with the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, that used to be a big jobs creator in the area, was the source of economic prosperity for generation(s) in the town, that went dormant for a generation, and now is coming back," Brungardt said.

For VanDeCreek, each promise carries a cost she is not willing to overlook.

"How much money is brought in by the data centers, and how much they're promising our community, and I just keep saying, 'At what cost and at what benefit?'" VanDeCreek said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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