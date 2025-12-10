DATA, DOLLARS AND DEMAND: KCMO neighbors push back against more data center development

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This story is the next installment of the ongoing series, Data, Dollars and Demand. The series amplifies the voices of Kansas City neighbors and leaders on data center development. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Thousands of people in Kansas City, Missouri are letting city leaders know how they feel about data center development.

KCMO neighbors push back against more data center development

Members of the city council report they've received thousands of emails and calls from constituents concerned about the long-term impacts of data centers in the metro.

Many have expressed their opposition to the massive projects because of utility usage, tax incentives and lack of transparency in the development process.

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne has explored what data centers are and the impact they have in the metro as a part of her series Data, Dollars and Demand.

Over the last year, she's reported on data center's massive use of energy, daily use of millions of gallons of water, and incentives ranging from property tax abatement to not paying sales tax on billions of dollars worth of equipment.

Kansas City, Missouri is now considering updating the city's code for data center development. Ledonne first reported on city planners looking at changing the code back in August.

Dozens of neighbors spoke at Tuesday's Neighborhood, Planning and Development City Council committee meeting, urging leaders to pump the brakes on data center development.

"All we have is our voices and our ability to combine them together," Cody Boston said. "That's what I'm here to do."

City leaders have expressed optimism about the economic development data centers could bring, but neighbors are hesitant with what the long-term impacts will be.

Kansas City's first hyperscale data center, Meta, came online only four months ago. Over the last few weeks, hundreds of people have called on Mayor Quinton Lucas to delay data center development.

"We already have four hyperscale data centers up in the Northland. Can we expect to see more?" Ledonne asked Mayor Lucas.

"I think it's fair to say the answer may be yes," Mayor Lucas responded. "The question for us is what does it look like in the future?"

Changing the city's code could make it easier for companies to get their data centers up and running.

"Our zoning code currently does not address this type of development," Jennifer Reinhardt, lead city planner. said at Tuesday's meeting. "Each case is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis."

But neighbors like Boston and Brooke Bowlin are concerned with what the massive developments mean for their utility bills and the environment.

"I want this [council] body to apply more scrutiny to the zoning codes around data centers," Bowlin said.

Boston told Ledonne he thinks the city is building an infrastructure that is completely unsustainable and "will rob us all of the resources that we need."

City staff with KC Water nd the Economic Development Council have previously stated Kansas City does have the necessary infrastructure in place to account for the rise in demand on energy and water.

KC Water recently announced a second water treatment plant to add capacity to the existing facility.

While Mayor Lucas expressed his desire for the updated zoning ordinance to pass, he also explained his desire to explore discussions on utility infrastructure and usage.

"We need to have a much more holistic conversation, particularly about the impact on energy rates," Mayor Lucas said. "All of us pay high utility bills. We want to make sure we don't make them any higher."

Under the proposed, updated code, data center applicants would go through the industrial zoning process instead of a more rigorous special use process. Data centers also wouldn't have any written restrictions on water and energy limits.

Bowlin said she believes data centers should have their own category of zoning, and wants city leaders to listen before approving any more.

"We just live in a completely different world now. We have data centers popping up left and right," Bowlin said. "We have had no opportunity for public comment, which I think is really horrendous, because we are going to be the ones that are impacted the most."

Council committee members had their concerns too, particularly about the public engagement process and transparency surrounding data center development.

"I've had more public engagement on a Wendy's on North Oak than we had on a billion-dollar data center," Councilman Nathan Willett said. "I think that's where people in the public are frustrated."

Committee members decided to hold the data center ordinance until more information comes about pending legislation and utility usage. It's expected to be read again at the committee's January meeting.

