Meta's Northland data center now operational

Meta’s data center in the Northland is operational as of Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The center broke ground in 2022.

Meta boasts an average of 1,500 skilled trade workers helped construct the site at its peak. Now that the site is operational, it will support 100 jobs.

“In total, the project represents a more than $1 billion Meta investment in the state of Missouri,” the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri, stated in a news release.

EDCKC Meta Kansas City Data Center

Such funding has gone to Clay County, Platte County, the city of KCMO, schools, nonprofits and Data Center Community Action Grants. Those grants went to organizations like the KC STEM Alliance, WeCode KC, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and more.

“Meta’s grand opening in Kansas City is a powerful testament to Missouri’s ability to attract and support the most innovative companies in the world,” Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership, said in the news release. “This investment brings transformative technology, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic impact to our state, and we are proud that Meta chose Missouri as a key part of its future.”

KCMO Councilman Wes Rogers (2nd District) said in the release he believes the center will strengthen the local economy and help KC compete on a global stage.

But Meta isn’t the only data center coming to Kansas City.

One Google data center is under construction near Worlds of Fun, and another is reportedly in the works.

A tech firm is eyeing a 20-year project to bring six data centers north of the Kansas City International Airport.

On the Kansas side, a multi-billion-dollar data center was proposed in May in Wyandotte County.

Plus, reports indicate Mount Sunflower Properties, LLC is working to bring a data center to De Soto near the Panasonic EV battery plant.

With so many data centers coming to the metro, there are concerns about the impact they will have on the environment.

KSHB 41’s Isabella Ledonne found KC data centers alone could use millions of gallons of water each day.

Meta’s Northland data center could use up to 9.5 million gallons each day, while an average Kansas City household uses just under 100 gallons per day.

In an effort to lessen the center’s impact on the community, Meta said the center’s electricity use is matched with 100% clean and renewable energy. Meta also said on-site retention ponds will be used to help save more than 1 million gallons of potable water.

“Meta’s investment in Kansas City is a clear signal that our city is a place where innovation, talent, and community come together,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the release. “We look forward to working with Meta to ensure this development integrates well with our community priorities and delivers meaningful benefits for Kansas City residents."

Now that Meta's Kansas City Data Center is serving traffic, it joins the company's global infrastructure, which serves billions worldwide.

