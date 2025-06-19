De Soto businesses prepare for growth as Panasonic plant nears production

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The De Soto, Kansas, City Council recently voted to rename part of 103rd Street to Energy Way. This comes as the Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant prepares to start production in July.

Panasonic is also weeks away from a grand opening celebration. The $4 billion facility should bring 4,000 jobs to the area. It is also projected to significantly improve the city's financial situation by bringing in extra revenue, both from the plant and other sources.

Local businesses are already seeing growth and even planning expansions to accommodate the expected influx of new residents.

"Probably two or three months down the road, I think we'll see a big impact as far as new residents and new rooftops," said Scott Hill, owner of JT's Grill in De Soto.

Hill said he's planning to expand his restaurant due to the city's growth.

"Three or four years ago, I think we hit our revenue peak as far as what we could do. And then once the Panasonic plant got underway, we saw big influx," Hill said.

The city has already experienced an increase in businesses and housing developments. However, Hill said there are still infrastructure challenges to address.

"A lot of it seems like patchwork right now, you know, until they start implementing their master plan of widening the roads and things like that," Hill said.

Lindsay Waller, co-owner of Force of Nature Brewing, said the city has been ready for what's coming. Waller said they've also discussed ideas for expanding their location and reach.

"De Soto knows they're growing. They've been looking forward to it for for a long time, and I think it's just it fits the narrative of De Soto being brave and bold," Waller said.

While the changes bring mixed feelings for longtime residents, the economic benefits are clear.

"I really liked it when it was a nice, quiet town. As far as owning a business, I can't argue with more rooftops and more revenue," Hill said.

