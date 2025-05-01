De Soto residents asked for more downtown life—now the city is answering with a new weekly event

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

As Panasonic brings new energy and jobs to De Soto, the city is using that momentum to bring some life into its downtown. Inspired by community input following the 2022 announcement of the Panasonic plant, local leaders are launching a weekly event called Rhythm and Roots.

Change took off for sleepy Downtown De Soto last year with the opening of a new brewery, Force of Nature.

“A Friday night without Force of Nature, I'm not really sure what that looks like, because it's kind of the thing to do right now,” said brewery owner Lindsay Waller.

KSHB Lindsay Waller

However, recent community surveys showed that residents want more—especially special events and investment in the downtown area.

The city’s 2024 community survey showed that people want more investment in the downtown area, and more special events, a desire from 42% of respondents.

“We've forgotten downtown, and that's what the residents want,” said Waller. “They want us to remember what downtown was. They want it to be alive again.”

They started Rhythm and Roots, a Friday night farmers market that will feature live music, food trucks, and local vendors.

Panasonic, now one of the city’s biggest businesses, is sponsoring the event.

KSHB Whitney Lange

“It's really important that they are involved,” said Whitney Lange, De Soto communications and events director. "Not just monetary, but having their employees come and enjoy in our community. And after work, they are coming to De Soto, and they're staying in De Soto.”

The event also aims to appeal to all ages, including young adults like Kaylee Reynolds.

“The only way you can grow as a town is like, more stuff comes,” said Reynolds. “I'm also 22 so like, I like to have fun... There's like, more stuff coming and like, I genuinely just love it.”

As big business moves in, De Soto is embracing both its future and its roots.

“You got to kind of crawl out of your own room and find what is beautiful in De Soto,” said Waller.

KSHB Rhythm and Roots

“As we grow bigger, we still want to remain grounded in our community roots,” Lange added.

Rhythm and Roots kicks off this Friday and will run every week from 4 to 10 pm in downtown De Soto.