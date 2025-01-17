SUBMIT A QUESTION | What do you want to know about the new Panasonic EV battery plant?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We want to take you along for the ride as part of our coverage of the opening of Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto.

As more of the facility comes online, KSHB 41 has dedicated a team of reporters to help keep the Kansas City area informed.

LINK | KSHB 41's coverage of the Panasonic EV battery plant

But we want to know your questions. Use the form below and we’ll use questions to help us generate story ideas and coverage in the future.

Thanks,

Alyssa, Elyse, Olivia and Addi

(You can also send us an e-mail)