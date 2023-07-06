Deadline looming for Jackson County residents to file property assessment appeal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday night, Jackson County legislators hosted the second to last appeals forum for residents concerned about high property assessments. It brought help and hope for some.

The hundreds of people that lined up at for the forum held at Metropolitan Community College at Longview are a fraction of the 22,000 people appealing their property valuations.

The looming deadline is concerning. Many people say they've already filed their appeal, but they still have questions.

"Well, I'm very frustrated. Do I feel confident? I have no idea," said Rowena Hughes, a Jackson County resident. "Because how do you know if you don't know how they determined those values."

Gail McCann Beatty, the director of assessment for Jackson County, tried to answer a frustrated and vocal crowd's questions.

Several realtors at the event were busy helping people understand the process.

Daron McGee, chairman of Jackson County legislature, says the number one step people should take is filing an appeal before the July 10 deadline.

“Get your appeal filed by July 10, that deadline is critical," he said. "You can always amend your appeal, but get something filed by July 10."

