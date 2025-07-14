Deadline to file appeal of your Jackson County assessment is Monday at 11:59 p.m.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The deadline for property owners to appeal their assessed values from Jackson County, Missouri, is 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Owners should file appeals online using a form on the county’s Board of Equalization’s website.

To file an appeal, you’ll need to create an account on the county’s website. Then select “property dispute - filing.”

Select “real estate” from the property type drop down box. Next, select “BOE Appeal” in the dispute type menu.

The site gives you three ways to search for your property. Only use one of the options. Do not fill out all three options. This is a common mistake for people filing their appeals online.

Filling out all three fields results in an error message.

You can choose to find your property using the parcel ID (sometimes abbreviated PARID), the owner’s name, or the property’s address.

Once you find your desired property, click “start filing.”

You can return to the appeal within 10 days of filing to add supplemental information like appraisals, bills of sale, pictures, and other relevant information.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Former assessor Robert Murphy

“Get it filed, even if you don’t have everything you’d like to have for an appeal, please get it filed,” advised Robert Murphy, a former assessor who's currently working as an attorney helping property owners with appeals.

Missouri counties assess properties every other year. In 2023, Jackson County received more than 54,000 appeals - a record-high number.

In 2025, the county is following an order from the State Tax Commission to cap most residential properties with a 15 percent increase in value. Commercial property owners have raised concerns about their values increasing too high this year - they are not subject to the STC’s order.

A property's assessed value impacts how much the owner pays in taxes.