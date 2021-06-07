Deadly crash closes I-49 southbound in Grandview for more than 2 hours

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Interstate 49 southbound was closed in Grandview for two hours Monday morning after a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. just south of the Main Street exit.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the highway, according to Grandview police.

The person, identified only as "a middle-aged man," walking in the interstate's travel lanes "for unknown reasons" when he was struck and killed by a box truck.

The driver of the truck stopped, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was diverted off I-49 at Harry Truman Drive as investigators worked the scene.

The interstate was closed for more than two hours, reopening shortly after 6:30 a.m.