Deadly crash closes I-49 southbound in Grandview for more than 2 hours

AN early-morning crash on southbound Interstate 49 in Grandview, Missouri, closed the highway for several hours beginning around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 08:55:43-04

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Interstate 49 southbound was closed in Grandview for two hours Monday morning after a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. just south of the Main Street exit.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the highway, according to Grandview police.

The person, identified only as "a middle-aged man," walking in the interstate's travel lanes "for unknown reasons" when he was struck and killed by a box truck.

The driver of the truck stopped, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was diverted off I-49 at Harry Truman Drive as investigators worked the scene.

The interstate was closed for more than two hours, reopening shortly after 6:30 a.m.

