Deadly tornado in southeast Missouri ruled EF-2, winds peaked at 130 mph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preliminary data from the National Weather Service found the deadly tornado that ripped through southeast Missouri overnight was a "high end" EF-2.

The tornado, which claimed at least five lives, had an estimated peak winds of 130 mph, according to the NWS.

Authorities were continuing search and rescue efforts on Wednesday, Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many others were injured.

The tornado touched down at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and tore through a rural area of the Bollinger County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

