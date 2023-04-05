Tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, causes fatalities, injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado arrived to Bollinger County in southeast Missouri overnight, causing death, injuries and destruction in its path.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday morning that the tornado was near Glenallen, a village about 110 miles south of St. Louis.

Multiple fatalities and injuries were confirmed due to the tornado.

It is not known at this time how many people died or were injured.

An active search and rescue is underway, according to the highway patrol. A command post is set at Woodland High School, in Marble Hill, Missouri.

The Associated Press reports that the storm caused a "widespread debris field."

MSHP says the tornado caused "a lot" of building damage.

Primary highways are open in the area, while secondary roadways are closed.

The highway patrol is working with Bollinger County and several law enforcement agencies to respond to the impacted area.

MSHP says additional information will be shared as it is available.

