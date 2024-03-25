Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

Nashville police announced a body recovered in the Cumberland River was ID'd as Riley Strain
Missing-Student Nashville
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 11:10:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental," The Tennessean reported Sunday. Mumford said toxicology results were pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won’t be complete until all testing is finished.

Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone