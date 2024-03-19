'Decision is in their hands': No excuse voting commences for Kansas City and Jackson County residents

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — With the anticipation of the upcoming April 2nd election, no excuse early voting officially starts today for residents of Kansas City and Jackson County.

Since absentee voting started, the Jackson County Election Board said they have seen a slow start to the democratic process.

“Sadly as it is, it may not be as big a turnout, but August and November, it'll be a different story," said Sara Zorich director of the Jackson County Election Board.

Beginning today, March 19th, voters can visit polling locations across Kansas City and Jackson County to exercise their right to vote early. With no questions asked, the no excuse voting period will continue until the day before Election Day. Zorich wants to remind voters to take advantage to cast their voice through their vote.

“It's your right, first of all, and it does make a difference," said Zorich. "Your voice needs to be heard.”

For many absentee voters like Randy Farris, early voting helps when unexpected circumstances happen, where they won't be able to vote on Election Day.

“It comes in real handy. I think this is the second time we've used it because of our trips that we make to visit family," said Farris.

Voters that live in Kansas City have three location options:

The Shops on Blue Pkwy, United Believers Community Church, and The Whole Person. While voters that live outside of Kansas City in Jackson County can vote early at the Jackson County Election Office in Independence.

The election board said it's important to know your polling site while also remember to bring the proper identification needed.

You can find more information on their website.

