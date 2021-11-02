‘Dedicated, gracious:’ Officials react to passing of Dennis Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political leaders from both parties remembered former Congressman Dennis Moore, 75, Tuesday following news of his passing from a bout with cancer.

Moore, a Democrat, served as the representative of Kansas’ third Congressional district from 1999 to 2011.

The current holder of the seat, Democrat Sharice Davids, released a statement Tuesday afternoon remembering Moore as a “dedicated, gracious and principled leader.”

“I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis Moore, and my heart goes out to Stephene and his family,” Davids said in the statement. “To say he left big shoes to fill is an understatement—he leaves a legacy of fighting tirelessly for what is good and right and decent for the people he represented.”

Moore’s last year in office coincided with the first year of Kansas U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.

Moore was known for his ability to attract voters from both parties, a fact not lost on Moran.

“Congressman Dennis Moore, above all, was a kind man. He was a doting father and grandfather, and I am very saddened to learn of his passing,” Moran said. “He served six terms on behalf of Kansans, and in our many years of working together I always had the upmost respect for him and the way he served the people of the 3rd District.”

Moore worked alongside Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver on the Financial Services Committee for ten years.

Cleaver said he considered Moore "a dear friend and the epitome of a class act."

"His sharp wit, strong principles, and passion for the people of Kansas were obvious to anyone who met him, and his willingness to work with anyone who would listen to solve the issues facing his constituents should be an example to everyone serving in Congress today," Cleaver said.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reflected on Moore's accomplishments — from helping to establish the Amber Alert system, to raising gratuity benefits for the families of fallen servicemembers following the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Beyond his policy contributions, Congressman Moore will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, pragmatic, common-sense leader who cared deeply about the people he represented," Kelly said. "My thoughts are with his wife Stephene, their children and grandchildren.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas described Moore as a “mentor to many.”

“He was a mentor for many and his service was a blessing to all of us in the Kansas City region, as he often brought federal support not only to projects and priorities in his Kansas-based district, but also to the Missouri side of the state line,” Lucas said. “His cooperation and kindness as he worked both with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Congresswoman Karen McCarthy as she confronted illness showed his great decency and camaraderie with others.”

