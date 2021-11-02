Watch
Former Kansas Congressman Dennis Moore, 75, dies after brief battle with cancer

Associated Press
** FILE ** In this November 2004 file photo, incumbent Democratic Congressman Dennis Moore celebrates with his wife, Stephene, right, as he make a victory speech in Overland Park, Kan. Republican Nick Jordan is pursuing a classic turn-the-rascals-out strategy in trying to unseat Democratic Rep. Dennis Moore in the state's 3rd Congressional District. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
Dennis Moore
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:15:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Moore, 75, died Tuesday.

Moore represented Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes Wyandotte, Johnson and parts of Miami counties.

He had Alzheimer’s disease and spent much of his time later in life raising awareness about the illness.

Moore died after a brief battle with cancer.

“While Dennis endured the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, he remained happy, gracious, dignified and with a constant sense of humor for which he was known,” his wife, Stephene Moore, said. “He stayed in touch with family and friends by phone calls and welcomed their visits. We were fortunate to experience all of Dennis’ amazing, fun and big personality which will stay within our hearts and for which we are forever grateful.”

Moore, a Democrat, was elected to represent his district in Congress six times from 1999 to 2008.

The couple shared details about their journey with KSHB 41 News in 2019.

