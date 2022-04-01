Deer Creek Golf Course closes with little information on its future

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Owners of the Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park, Kansas, will officially close the course Friday, April 1, and there’s little information about what will become of the course.

In a statement from Feb. 23, GreatLIFE KC President Brett Klausman said the land would go to development. It's unclear exactly what means.

“The next phase for the land where the golf course currently sits is development," Klausman said. "After the golf course closes on April 1, 2022, we will move into this phase with our development partner, EPC Real Estate.”

When KSHB 41 News reached both GreatLIFE KC and EPC Real Estate this week, neither company said it had an update to share. The city has not received any new applications or proposals for the property.

Klausman said GreatLIFE KC would close the course after the city council denied a proposal to build an apartment complex along the course near West 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Developers said the complex was part of a larger plan to generate revenue to pay for improvements to stormwater issues, referring to when the course flooded and stormwater eroded the banks of Tomahawk Creek, which cuts through the golf course.

Thursday, a group of golfers faced cold, windy weather to play one last round of golf at the course.

“We’re all sad," Dave Berthold admitted. “We’ve got a couple of different groups coming out, same as me, all guys who’ve been around here from childhood. We’re not gonna miss out. We might be a little cold, but we won’t miss out.”

GreatLIFE KC said it offered Deer Creek staff members jobs at its other facilities around Kansas City.