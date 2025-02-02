Demonstrators gathered Saturday in downtown Kansas City over immigration orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Demonstrators lined Grand Boulevard Saturday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, chanting "immigrants are welcome here."

Video by KSHB 41 crews showed demonstrators in front of the T-Mobile Center.

Demonstrators line Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri

The section of Grand Boulevard is normally blocked off to vehicular traffic for safety of those enjoying the night at the Power and Light District.

The group says they arrived at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, and were there for at least four hours.

"We came out just to protest, so our voices can be heard for our parents," said Anaxin Flores, one of the protest's organizers. She says her parents are originally from Mexico.

KSHB

Anaxin says her family is scared, but putting "their faith in God."

"So whatever happens, you know it's for a reason," Anaxin said. "We are doing this for our families, so they can be proud of us."

Earlier Saturday, protesters gathered at Mill Creek Park off of Kansas City's County Club Plaza in opposition to a proposed bill in Missourithat would incentivize residents to submit tips for people they believed were living in the country illegally or without permission.

