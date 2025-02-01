Kansas City protesters take stand against proposed bounty hunter bill in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A bill proposed Monday would allow bounty hunters to capture people living in the country illegally or without legal permission.

Missouri State Sen. David Gregory (R - St. Louis County) filed Senate Bill 72.

The legislation would, among other provisions, call for the Missouri Department of Public Safety to develop the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program."

Saturday, a group against the bill held a protest.

“It pays bounty hunters $1,000 to be able to hunt them, essentially," Caroline Marquez, a protester, said.

As part of the effort, tipsters can report alleged violations and, if they lead to an arrest, may receive a $1,000 reward.

Employed by bail bond businesses, bounty hunters would be hired to track down tips. If the tips check out, the person would be charged with “trespass by an illegal alien,” and subject to life in prison without parole.

Abigail Sizemore is one of the organizers of the protest.

“These protests get the word out,” said Sizemore. “It gets people involved; it gets people who maybe don’t keep up with politics because they have very difficult lives, or they have strict routines, or their busy. Most people are working paycheck to paycheck and can’t put in the time to really research new bills that are being proposed, when they can go speak against and oppose and opposition for it.”

Protesters say Senate Bill 72 is among several bills introduced by Republicans this session seeking to make it more difficult for undocumented immigrants to remain in the state. The group calls these efforts extreme and unjust.

“My whole family is immigrants and because of them thankfully I was able to be born here,” said one protester. “It’s the birthright citizenship.”

Missouri House of Representatives Speaker Jon Patterson (R - Lee's Summit) said Thursday the bill has little support and is unlikely to pass.

Still, protesters say there’s power in their voice.

“I have to believe that we’re here for a reason,” said Sizemore. “And that we’re making a difference, and we can make a difference.”

Another protest will be held Saturday at 6 p.m.

Organizers are planning another protest the following weekend.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act.

The act calls on the Department of Homeland Security to detain an individual who (1) is unlawfully present in the United States or did not possess the necessary documents when applying for admission; and (2) has been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admits to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

The bill also authorizes state governments to sue for injunctive relief over certain immigration-related decisions or alleged failures by the federal government if the decision or failure caused the state or its residents harm, including financial harm of more than $100.

