Kansas City community members support one another in wake of Deputy Elijah Ming’s death

Kansas City came together to honor Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming, whose impact was felt across the community even after his death.

As the rain cleared, hundreds filled Children's Mercy Park to celebrate his life and legacy.

"Because this mighty man has fallen, we are all left with a mighty void," said Rev. Dr. Barry Settle.

People from all walks of life lined the streets of Kansas City, Kansas, reflecting on their appreciation for the moments Deputy Ming created during his life.

"Always had a smile on his face. Just one of those people that you don't forget," said Eric Tilford, who attended the funeral.

Over the last few weeks, people have seen Ming's shining smile in every photo shared. Even those who didn't get to experience it in person are carrying on his kind character.

"I feel like there has been a lot going on in the world. But at the end of the day, somehow, we always come together as one," said Ofc. Kaitlyn Case, of the Blue Springs Police Department.

Case stood right next to lifelong KCK resident Nadine Sublett as the procession began.

"I've never talked with an officer like that. She was so nice and just told me her story," Sublett said.

Case is new to law enforcement. She said talking with Sublett, whom she didn't know before Monday, helped her process her emotions.

"You could feel the heaviness and the love that was there for Elijah," Case said.

The officer said she attended the funeral to experience the emotions she hopes to never know firsthand.

"Even though I never knew him, we still have our hearts behind our badge," Case said.

Many in attendance said they will take a piece of Deputy Elijah Ming's character with them as they walk through their own lives.

