Despite loss, Haskell community celebrates resilience at basketball watch party

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Haskell Indian Nations University’s students and community gathered for a watch party for their women’s basketball team.

From almost 300 miles away, they sent a message of hope to their players.

The 16th-seeded Haskell women lost 95-80 to top-seeded Dordt at De Witt Gymnasium in Sioux Center, Iowa.

While the game's result wasn’t what they had hoped for, it didn’t keep the students' spirits down.

Angel Ahtone Elizarraras was one of the event’s organizers.

For her, the event was more than just watching the basketball team.

“With Native communities, one of our biggest prayers is gathering,” Ahtone Elizarraras said. “I think that's what all these girls strive to do: for people to realize we are still here.”

With the federal employee layoffs, Haskell has been dealing with ups and downs.

“We were hurt; our community felt kind of broken,” Ahtone Elizarraras said.

On the Friday before the University’s Spring Break, about 30 people got together at the University’s auditorium. Senior Lauryn Callis was one of them.

“Even though we are not there in person, they feel our energy from Lawrence,” Callis said.

For former students like Summer Powell and her sister, Autumn, the basketball team restored the community's self-esteem.

“It was very heartbreaking at first, but when you see the resilience, we overcome so much as Native people,” Summer said. “This is a testament for people: we've done our work, and this is our work, and we are just putting it to play.”

“There are still people here; we are still doing this,” Autumn said. “It's a small factor, but it's also playing a big part in our everyday lives and what we are going through.”

For them, it didn't matter what the result of the game was. The gathering was much more than that.

“No matter what happens externally, we are just so strong and holding each other's hands, no matter where we are,” Callis said.

A prayer of togetherness.

“We're here for you. You're here for us,” Ahtone Elizarraras said.

