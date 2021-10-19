Watch
Detainee dies at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center

Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:42:07-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a jail detainee was found dead at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections said 58-year-old Curley Charles Anderson Jr. was booked into the jail on Friday on charges that included aggravated battery, driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

At 4:14 p.m. Monday, authorities were alerted to a medical emergency and Anderson was found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to an internal investigation, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into Anderson's death.

