KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers with Cordish Companies broke ground Friday morning on their latest high-rise apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Three Light , located at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street, will be a 26-story, 288-unit apartment building.

It will join the One Light and Two Light apartment towers as part of the Kansas City Live development by Cordish.

Developers said Friday they hope to complete construction by September 2023.