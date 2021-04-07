Construction to begin soon on Three Light, Midland Lofts in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction will begin on the Three Light Luxury Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, next month.

The project was delayed from last summer’s planned groundbreaking amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The developer, Cordish Companies, also announced Wednesday that construction will begin as soon as July on the Midland Lofts, which will convert the former Midland Office Building into affordable housing with a 139-unit apartment project.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments in the historic building will start at $700 per month, part of an agreement with the city of Kansas City, Missouri , to bring affordable housing downtown.

The agreement became necessary after a public outcry over pricey tax abatements for the project, which was delayed from 2018 amid negotiations with the city.

The scope of the project inside the 12-story building has increased from the original 68-unit plan, according to Cordish.

“Three Light Luxury Apartments will introduce the next stage of urban luxury living in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City,” Cordish said in a release about the $140-million project.

Three Light will be located at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street. The 26-story building will have 288 units — including 19 floors of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartments atop a seven-story parking garage with 472 spaces.

There also will be 7,600 feet of retail space on the first floor.

The project also includes an observation deck overlooking 14th Street, an infinity pool, bar, demonstration kitchen and kitchen room.

Three Light will be connected to Two Light by a sky bridge over Walnut Street.

The two pending projects should create more than 1,000 construction jobs downtown.

“We are extremely excited to commence construction on Three Light and The Midland Lofts and bring two cranes to the Power & Light District, a sign of new growth and energy downtown following an incredibly challenging year,” Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Power & Light District and managing director of Multifamily Development for The Cordish Companies, said in a statement. “Each of these projects will be an important step forward in getting back to the business of downtown’s renaissance and will create over a thousand new construction jobs.”

According to the developer, One Light and Two Light Luxury Apartments “have remained 95% occupied throughout the pandemic.”

Three Light is expected to be completed in May 2023, while the Midland Lofts renovation should be completed by the end of next year.