Día De Los Muertos celebrations continue Sunday at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is hosting a Día De Los Muertos festival on Sunday.

However, the holiday is celebrated each year for more than one day.

For weeks, people have been creating altars to remember lost family friends. The holiday is a time to think about loved ones and celebrate a beautiful part of Latin American culture.

File Día De Los Muertos festival at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

At the festival, people can take part in art activities, eat traditional cuisine and watch performances from mariachi bands and folklorico dance groups.

One of the folklorico groups is from Guadalupe Centers Elementary School. During Hispanic Heritage Month, their dance teacher explained how folklorico dance represents their culture.

Olivia Acree The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Día De Los Muertos festival.

“We have a very high percentage of Hispanic students, and we think that it is very important for our culture to continue and for the students to understand where they come from in their culture," said Mayra Farias, Guadalupe Centers Elementary School. "And my partner here, Luce and I, have thought about showing it to our children via the dance."

The free event at the museum, 4525 Oak Street, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.