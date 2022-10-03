Disaster relief teams in Kansas City area with Missouri Baptist Convention deploying to Florida

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Members of the Missouri Baptist Convention and Clay-Platte Baptist Association are counting inventory and loading up their gear as they prepare to deploy to Florida Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Men and women of faith at the Clay-Platte Baptist Association Monday packed a flood recovery unit trailer with hard hats, power tools, clean-up equipment and more.

Director of Missions at Clay-Platte Baptist Association, Dr. Gary Mathes, said the effort aligns with their faith.

“We partner together to take good news where it’s needed,” Mathes said.

Loading up the trailer, the Clay-Platte Baptist Association is lending more than a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Ian.

“This is a flood recovery unit," Mathes said. "They will clean up the house, take the debris and really make the home ready for people to come in.”

Volunteers and disaster relief team members were checking the list not once but twice to help the people of Florida rebuild.

“We have the shovel and we actually have what’s called shock, which helps with making sure that there is not mold that can build up,” Mathes said.

Mathes, like others, has spent time in Fort Myers and said he is devastated by the damage.

“To see bridges washed out and to see homes devastated, it was unbelievable,” Mathes said.

However, Mathes said the work of the disaster relief team heading to Florida Saturday will lend more than a helping hand.

“To come in and offer healing and hope and start a process of healing, that’s our passion,” Mathes said.

KSHB 41 News also spoke to Richard Nations, Communications Manager with the Missouri Baptist Convention, who said other groups within the convention are already on the ground.

State Director of the Missouri Baptist Convention Gaylon Moss sent a statement on the efforts of the Clay-Platte Baptist Association and others across the state who are on the ground, and those who will be deployed soon.

“Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is serving currently in Venice, Florida. We are assisting survivors of Hurricane Ian. We are going there to bring help, hope and healing by providing hot meals, hot showers, tarps for damaged roofs as well as spiritual and emotional care. We want to show God’s love in a tangible way. God loves us and we want to love people. This is one way we can show that love.”

For more information on the efforts of the Missouri Baptist Convention, to help the victims of Hurricane Ian, or to find out more about becoming a member of the disaster relief team, you can head to their website.

