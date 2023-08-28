'Distracted driving is a big problem': What to know about Missouri's new hands-free driving law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s hands-free driving law went into effect Monday, making the Show-Me state the 49th with such a law.

The law, SB398, prohibits drivers from using an electronic device while behind the wheel of car, so no texting, recording or making a phone call while driving. It does not prohibit the use of hands-free options like Bluetooth.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, 71 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2021.

“A lot of times we'll see people swerving within their lanes and moving back and forth and displaying signs of someone who looks like they're impaired or drunk or drowsy or something like that, and it turns out most of the time now these days they're just using electronic devices,” said Sgt. James Bush with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacque Tierce, a Kansas mom, lost her daughter due to distracted driving. She said this law is just the start.

“I think the statistics were 4.6 seconds to read a text. So 4.6 seconds is not worth your life. And you know those those things can wait,” Tierce said. “I think it's a good start... I don't know how efficient it will be.”

Prior to this, only drivers under 21 years of age couldn’t use their electronic devices while driving.

Until January 2025, law enforcement can only hand out warnings to drivers on their phones. Also, drivers have to be pulled over for some other traffic violation, such as speeding, to be ticketed for being on the phone.

Fines range from up to $150 for the first conviction to up to $500 for the third conviction.

Drivers can face criminal charges for crashes that result in property damage, injury or death, according to MoDOT. It is still legal to use your phone to report a crime, medical emergency or crash.

Statistics show there was an average 15% decrease in fatality rates for states with hands-free laws.

In Kansas, distracted driving like texting has been illegal. Drivers can still make and receive calls. The $60 fine is smaller than Missouri’s will be, but in Kansas, it is primary enforcement so law enforcement can pull drivers over solely for using the phone.