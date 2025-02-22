Do Kansas City, Missouri, snowplows move too fast or too slow? Residents offer opinions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are Kansas City, Missouri, snowplows moving too slow or too fast when out clearing snow off streets?

KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks spoke with two people in different parts of the city who shared different experiences.

Harold Hill lives on a hill in the Northland.

And while he’s enjoyed living there for the past 35 years, he has one complaint.

John Batten Harold Hill, Northland resident

“I spent four hours digging a path through the three-foot snow plain so I could get out and leave,” Hill said.

It’s something he says he shouldn’t have to do.

Hill claims snowplows are slow to get to his neighborhood, and that's if they come at all.

A snowplow arrived shortly after our KSHB 41 crew talked to Hill.

He claims that's because he called the city and told them a reporter was coming.

“They’re skipping me all the time, continuously, year after year,” Hill said. “I got a snowblower I shouldn’t have to buy because I don’t need it for my driveway. But I’m 79-years-old doing the street because the city won’t do it.”

In Waldo, Frankie Bellucci says snowplows are anything but slow.

KSHB obtained video from his security camera that captured someone dashing through the snow in a plow truck.

It’s not known how fast the plow was going, but Bellucci said it was too fast.

John Batten Frank Bellucci, Waldo Resident

“I think they were going 45 to 50 miles per hour,” Bellucci said. “How do I know that? I lived here since I was 12. I have a pretty good eye for it. I don’t have a radar gun. I don’t actually know, but I’m pretty sure they were going 45 to 50 miles per hour.”

Bellucci said things could have taken a terrible turn.

“Could the truck have gone up in a yard, could damage have been caused, could someone get hurt?" he asked. "Sure, if there’s someone out in the road.”

Courtesy: Frankie Bellucci Security camera footage shows snowplow speeding

We reached out to the city about both complaints and received a statement from the city:

“Kansas City prioritizes neighborhood safety and takes community concerns very seriously. The City investigates all concerns thoroughly and appreciates how much residents care about this community."

"Each October, Public Works conducts comprehensive snowplow driver training, which includes classroom instruction on safety protocols, route planning, and emergency procedures. Practical exercises provide hands-on experience maneuvering through city streets, managing different weather conditions, and effectively utilizing the internal plow tracking system. All operators must adhere to a strict speed limit of 20–25 mph, a guideline consistently reinforced before each shift."

"Kansas City's crews work tirelessly through challenging conditions, maintaining high standards of care and responKansas City appreciates residents' patience during this difficult winter and their cooperation as the City continues improving its response.”

Bellucci said residents should form their own opinions.

“Maybe some snowplows are going too fast, maybe not,” said Bellucci. “You decide.”