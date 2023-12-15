'Do you feel safe at home?': The Bridge Program celebrates 25 years of empowering domestic violence survivors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bridge Program was established with the goal of giving victims of abuse a lifeline in the face of growing nationwide concern over domestic violence.

The program is credited with initiating a routine question hospitals ask patients: "Do you feel safe at home?"

Nearly three decades later, this groundbreaking initiative has saved countless lives.

Dr. Robert Muelleman, now retired, came up with the idea of the program 25 years ago. At that point, Dr. Muelleman started researching and studying cases of domestic violence in hospital emergency rooms.

"I was seeing in the literature, information about how hospitals did a poor job of screening for domestic violence. We called it at that time, 'interpersonal violence,'" said Dr. Muelleman,

Over the years, the Bridge Program has evolved into a comprehensive support system, offering survivors a path to safety, counseling and resources to rebuild their lives. Their partnership with Rose Brooks Center in Kansas City has given women in the area a voice.

“We looked at women before the program and women after the program, and the number of women that sought shelter nearly tripled from 11% to about 28%," said Dr. Muelleman. "The number of women that sought counseling went up from 1% to about 15%. The number of return visits decreased. The number of police calls at the time of the visit increased, which we thought was a was kind of a good outcome.”

The program's multifaceted approach, which offers long-term assistance catered to individual needs, legal advocacy, and emergency intervention, is what makes it effective.

Julie Beck was one of the first employees during the start-up of the program. As a social worker, she would help instruct doctors and nurses on ways to approach someone with the simple but powerful question, "Do you feel safe at home?"

“It was hugely impactful," said Beck. "I always felt that if we could teach health care providers to address domestic violence and at least offer supportive resources, that women and men — or anyone who is experiencing violence — would know that health care was a safe place to seek help.”

This question — which was sparked by the Bridge Program — has developed into a vital tool for spotting possible domestic abuse cases. Health care workers have been crucial in helping survivors access the resources they need because they are aware that asking the right question can lead to assistance.

“Now, it's very common when you go to a health care setting, they'll ask you, 'Do you feel safe at home?'" said Dr. Muelleman. "Those sorts of questions, but back then, that was not common at all. Really the controversy was, well, if you're gonna screen for something, then it needs to make a difference in the outcome.”

The Bridge Program, which has been implemented in hospitals and clinics across the world, has helped shed light on domestic violence, but also has given women and men a voice.

“A hospital system can be that lifeline, and that we're asking the questions and that there are resources available," said Lisa Fleming, CEO of Rose Brooks Center.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Rose Brooks Center encourages you to reach out. You can visit their website here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.

