Doctors answer CDC vaccination guideline questions

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, several questions still remain.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 23:52:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, several questions still remain.

When are you fully vaccinated?

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday that people are fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Can you be still contagious after being fully vaccinated?

The CDC also recommended that vaccinated people should be tested if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19, but Monday's guidance didn't address levels of immunity.

"I think the biggest thing we have to avoid going forward is mostly those really big, close-quarter type of events," Dr. Larry Botts, chief medical officer at Advent Health Shawnee Mission said. "Big crowds in small space. That'll be the last thing I think we'll be able to do safely."

Can you stop wearing a mask?
No – Masks and physical distance are still recommended in public, even when fully vaccinated

And the CDC said it's not changing its guidance on travel – and continues to advise against it.

"Every time there is a surge in travel, we have a surge of cases in this country," Walensky said. "We know that many of our variants have emerged from international places and we know that the travel corridor is a place where people are mixing a lot. We are really trying to restrain from travel at this current period of time."

