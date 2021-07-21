Donald Kauerauf appointed director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Kauerauf has been appointed director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.

Previously, Kauerauf served in leadership positions in the state of Illinois, including as assistant director of its health department.

“I’m looking forward to working with public health agencies, health care providers and communities to build upon the great work that has been initiated in Missouri to address the current COVID-19 situation. At the same time, I’ll work to make available critical preventative programs and services to increase the health and safety of all Missourians,” Kauerauf said in a news release.

He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational safety and health.

Kauerauf has more than 30 years of experience as a state government worker.

Former Missouri DHSS director Dr. Randall Williams resigned from the post in April.

Robert Knodell has served as interim director, and will continue in that capacity until Kauerauf starts on Sept. 1.

