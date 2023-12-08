Donate to KC charities for a chance to win football signed by Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What better way to ring in Red Friday than by giving back to charities right here in Kansas City!

With the Giving Machines at Union Station, you can donate to seven local and two global charities.

Not only will you help out those in need, but you could also be the lucky winner of a football signed by Andy Reid!

The first 300 people who swipe their cards in the name of charity will get a free stress ball football today. 12 of those footballs are signed by ‘Big Red.’

Located inside, the machines are designed like cash-free vending machines. You swipe your card, and instead of snacks, the machine will offer gifts to any of the nine charities.

Gifts range from meals to winter clothing, medical equipment and more.

The KC-area charities include:



Foster Adopt Connect

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care

Restart

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

Science City

Westside Community Action Network

Giving Machines is facilitated by Light the World and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.