Donate your Halloween Costumes now for next year for KC families

If you want to donate your Halloween costumes for Kansas City families for next year, you can do that right now.

You'll find drop off boxes in businesses all over the Northland.

This is thanks to two sisters, Sara Kilbury and Kayla Hagler.

I introduced you to them last month.

They collected about 400 free Halloween costumes and families lined up.

They told me they were gone in just a couple of hours. This year was their first year for the event and they want to do this bigger and better next year, so they're still taking costume donations.

"We want to do something where we're able to give back to our community," said Kilbury.

You can drop off Halloween costumes in their donation bins all over the Northland through Saturday, November 8. Check out the list of locations below.