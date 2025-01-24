Donations pile high for Kansas City businesses who collected clothing for California wildfire victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders in and around Los Angeles, California.

Winds and dry conditions in the area are contributing factors to the spread of continued wildfires.

"I felt like, 'Do something, anything,' [rather] than just watch TV about it," Ezra Boyd said. "I wanted to make an impact, small, but big to me."

KSHB 41 News staff Ezra Boyd, owner of EZ Breezy Kansas City Moving Company

Boyd owns his own moving company, EZ Breezy Moving.

He teamed up with his friend, Amy Appleton-Dreyer, the owner of Blackbird Collection, to gather clothing donations for victims of the California Wildfires.

Boyd and Appleton-Dreyer were overwhelmed with the amount of clothing they received from community members and other businesses like The Grove Spa, which collected donations from its clients over the last two weeks.

"It is out of control. We have back rooms full. There's trash bags, there's boxes," Appleton-Dreyer said. "We don’t even know if we will be able to fit it into one truck. But we have no choice."

KSHB 41 News staff Amy Appleton-Dreyer

Body is using one of the box trucks from his fleet to make the drive out to Los Angeles with Appleton-Dreter, but they had to sort through every piece of clothing first.

Many donation centers only accept gently-worn or new clothes.

While they're overflowing with clothing donations, Boyd and Appleton-Dreyer are hoping for some cash to fund the multi-day drive.

They started a GoFundMe for fuel and food for first responders when they make it Los Angeles.

"Hopefully we can take a little bit off of their plates by bringing some things they need, and a smile and a helping hand and some food," she said.

Appleton-Dreyer estimated the number of people who donated clothing to be more than 100.

"I think a little goes a long way," she said. "And I think when a lot of people do a little it shows up in a big way."

The pair plan to start their drive out to Los Angeles the week of Jan. 27.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.