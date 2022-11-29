Dos and don’ts for 2022 holiday shipping season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For every gift ordered online or wrapped up and sent to a loved one this holiday season, there will be a package, shipped through the mail to be delivered.

Tamica Landaeta says it feels like the Super Bowl at The Mail Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

She’s the director of operations at the facility, which helps customers ship items all over the world, among other services. The holiday season is by far the busiest of the year.

“Holidays officially started last week and they’ll go until the second week of January,” she explained.

KSHB 41 News asked Landaeta to outline dos and don’ts for this holiday shipping season.



Do ship your items early. Prices increased at the end of October, and will increase closer to Christmas.

Don’t wait until the last minute because items may not make it to their destination by the holiday.

Do plan for extra time if mailing items to a more rural destination. Urban locations have more options.

Do shop around. Services like DHL, Fedex, UPS and the post office all offer different rates.

Don’t make it hard for carriers to deliver packages to your home.

Do keep dogs inside, shovel snow and leave instructions for deliverers.

Don’t leave a package outside unattended for hours.

Do consider having packages delivered to a locker or hub. The Mail Center offers both services with a variety of carriers, most free of charge.

“We have a lot of people who utilize that service, but not as many as we could because we still have space often. I would definitely use that, especially during the holidays,” Landaeta said.

The Mail Center is located at 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport.