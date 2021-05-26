Douglas County Commissioners to discuss COVID-19 public health order

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Commissioners in Douglas County will discuss what to do next regarding its current COVID-19 public health order on Wednesday night. A big part of this order involves a mask mandate.

"It's just time for them to go," Angi Catron, Kansas resident said.

The time could be up for mask to be required in Douglas County.

"We are considering a local health order which are set to expire today (Wednesday)," Shannon Portillo, Chair Board of County Commissioners for Douglas County said.

The county is one of only two in the state still requiring a mask. The other is Wyandotte County.

"This gets us through the end of the academic year for most of our K-12 schools. So I think that this was really great for our community to continue to come together around our current health orders through the end of our academic year," Portillo said.

This is a county with the highest vaccination rate in Kansas with 491.5 per 1,000 people in the county vaccinated, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website .

Some people in the county want to see the health order dropped.

"I am vaccinated because of recent diagnosis and health problems. I do feel very comfortable," Catron said.

While, others don't mind if it stays around.

"A little while longer may not hurt," Aaron Upshaw, who works in Douglas County said. "Whichever way it goes, I am really fine with it."

The board will discuss the health order at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom , where people can watch it live or in-person at the Douglas County Court House.

The Douglas County Health Department spoke with the board last week on their stance on this order and asked for it to be removed.

"I think our goal is to really to shift from a health order to some guidelines and some recommendations," Portillo said.