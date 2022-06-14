Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County, KS prosecutor won’t ‘aggressively’ prosecute users of Delta-8 THC

Will prosecute Delta-8 THC sellers, distributors
Delta 8 product
Al Miller/KSHB-TV
Delta 8 product
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 16:33:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Tuesday she has instructed her office not to “aggressively” prosecute end users consuming Delta-8 THC products.

“This is a matter of prosecutorial discretion based upon effective allocation of resources and prevailing community interests,” Valdez said in Tuesday’s announcement.

While her office won’t be aggressive in prosecution of end users, Valdez says her office will prosecute distribution and sale of Delta-8 in Douglas County. That effort will include a notice to businesses that Valdez says are possibly selling or distributing Delta-8.

RELATED | Read notice to businesses

The prosecution of Delta-8 distributors in Douglas County is similar to efforts announced earlier this year in Johnson County.

In February, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe started to notify and crack down on businesses distributing Delta-8 THC products.

In their announcements, both Howe and Valdez encouraged the Kansas Legislature to “revisit the legal status of Delta-8.” Valdez said her office would revisit the issue if legislators provided greater clarity.

The Food and Drug Administration describes Delta-8 as one of 100 cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant, though it’s typically not found in significant quantities in the plant.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock