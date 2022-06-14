Douglas County, KS prosecutor won’t ‘aggressively’ prosecute users of Delta-8 THC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Tuesday she has instructed her office not to “aggressively” prosecute end users consuming Delta-8 THC products.

“This is a matter of prosecutorial discretion based upon effective allocation of resources and prevailing community interests,” Valdez said in Tuesday’s announcement.

While her office won’t be aggressive in prosecution of end users, Valdez says her office will prosecute distribution and sale of Delta-8 in Douglas County. That effort will include a notice to businesses that Valdez says are possibly selling or distributing Delta-8.

The prosecution of Delta-8 distributors in Douglas County is similar to efforts announced earlier this year in Johnson County.

In February , Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe started to notify and crack down on businesses distributing Delta-8 THC products.

In their announcements, both Howe and Valdez encouraged the Kansas Legislature to “revisit the legal status of Delta-8.” Valdez said her office would revisit the issue if legislators provided greater clarity.

The Food and Drug Administration describes Delta-8 as one of 100 cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant, though it’s typically not found in significant quantities in the plant.

