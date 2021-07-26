Down Syndrome Innovations continues mission during Disability Pride Month

MISSION, Kan. — July is Disability Pride Month to celebrate the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Down Syndrome Innovations in Mission, Kansas, is opening a brand new space to continue its own mission in the community.

"I like hanging out with my friends because I miss my friends and I like to spend time with them," said Madison, a DSI KC client, reflecting on a hard year for her and her friends.

"Routine is pretty critical for people with intellectual disabilities so their whole apple cart got upturned," said Amy Allison, DSI KC's vice president of education and advocacy.

The pandemic presented a challenge, and a chance, for Down Syndrome Innovations.

"One of the things I think we've learned as a team is to be really innovative, that we have to reach out to these families continually and we have to provide value and we have to listen to what it is they need," Allison said.

A focus on teletherapy, virtual classes and video calls kept the wheels turning to serve clients.

Now, they have a new space as in-person services ramp back up.

"Our new 12,000 square foot Lifelong Learning Campus is now open and it's a dream come true for us and we're able to provide services to probably 200 or 300 people," Allison said.

DSI KC says every day of every month is Disability Pride Month - an occasion that offers another opportunity to change perceptions.

"I think there is a myth out there that people with Down syndrome are unhappy with their lot in life," Allison said. "I think it's really unfortunate that a lot of people don't have an opportunity to interact with somebody with Down syndrome. There's presumptions that their lives are miserable, and nothing could be further from the truth. They're leading very full lives."

"It’s just who you are. You don’t have to change who you are, just be you. And be happy for it," Madison added.

DSI KC offers services and support for families from the moment their child is born with Down syndrome. Their clients' ages range from newborns to those in their 60s and they hope this new Lifelong Learning Campus opens more doors to more people.