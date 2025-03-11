Downtown businesses ready for Big 12 crowds as Men's Championship tips off today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship tips off today at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

There are four first round games today.

The Big 12 Fan Fest is also open today outside of the T-Mobile Center. It will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Businesses in that area are also preparing for big crowds again this week.

Many in the area told KSHB 41 they have staffed up and have ordered extra supplies or food.

That includes Waterbird Coffee, which is just down the street from T-Mobile.

"I gotta say last week there was like a pretty good turnout. I saw a lot of people, a lot of sports fans here," said Brian Denman, Waterbird Coffee Company.

They told us their uptick in business started last week with the women's tournament and they expect more of the same this week.

"I'll pretty much know it's happening when I see people with team gear on, I'm like 'okay, here we go,'" said Denman.

Other businesses like Zoo Bar have posted Big 12 hours on their window.

Power & Light also said they're gearing up for multiple events for people.

Tickets are still available for this week's tournament.

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

