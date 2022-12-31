Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, residents under precautionary water boil advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Water Department customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway and from Independence Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard are advised to boil water.

The precautionary advisory comes after a 30-inch water main break along W. 17th Street between Main Street and Walnut Street caused excessive flooding on Friday.

Residents in the affected area are recommended to boil tap water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for three minutes, and to remember to let it cool before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled water should not be used and dishes.

Tap water is safe for bathing and washing dishes, KC Water says.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said around 200,000 Kansas City residents could be impacted by the break. KC Water was on the scene Friday night to repair the break and clean up on the scene took place.

KC Water says samples of water in the area are undergoing lab testing, and after the testing results are confirmed, will inform customers when the boil water advisory comes to an end.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to KC Water at 816-513-1313.

