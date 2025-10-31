Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, shop given 10-day notice to vacate store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown Market, a convenience store at 1103 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, has been issued a 10-day lease termination notice.

On Friday, Kansas City, Missouri, officials said they had worked with the market’s landlord, Professional Building, LLC, to issue a notice to Downtown Market, LLC.

The store, located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Grand Boulevard and E. 11th Street, offers items - including liquor and beer - similar to other convenience stores.

City officials say the store has been part of ongoing “serious public safety issues.”

In a press release on Friday, city officials said police have been called to the store 184 times between Aug. 21, 2023, and Aug. 21, 2025. Of those calls, 101 were disturbance calls.

The city said problems included drug activity, public intoxication, 24/7 presence of incapacitated individuals, disorderly conduct, fights, armed violence and a shooting in January 2025.

The owners of Downtown Market LLC have 10 days to vacate the premises. If not, the property owner is authorized to pursue legal action to recover possession of the premises.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, and the Downtown Market case demonstrates the power of collaboration between city government and private property owners,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. “When businesses create conditions that threaten our residents and visitors, we will work with all available partners and use every tool at our disposal to protect our community.”

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, police were called to the intersection of 11th and Grand on a shooting call . Police told KSHB 41 News that the manager at the store shot a man who had charged at him with a knife. The manager told police he shot the suspect after the suspect jumped over the counter and rushed at him with a brisket knife.

City officials have been working over the last several months to improve public safety along the stretch of Grand Boulevard south.

Earlier this fall, city officials announced an agreement to bolster preventative security measures for surface parking lots across downtown, including one on the northeast corner of E. 13th Street and Grand.

—