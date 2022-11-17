Downtown KC businesses react to Royals' moving plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the change in site of the Kansas City Royals' baseball stadium is still sending shockwaves throughout the city.

With the possibility of a "Ballpark District" addition surrounding the stadium with food, entertainment, etc., the biggest question is where this will all be going.

The Royals released boundaries with a general understanding of where it could go in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's still seven to eight years in the works, but for now, local businesses are optimistic.

"It’s the heartbeat of Kansas City right now, the excitement that’s happening here downtown," said Isaac Hodges, president of Messenger Coffee.

The coffee shop falls within the potential stadium boundaries, although the reality of being able to catch fly balls from the shop is slim.

"I think they want to be closer to this energy," Hodges said.

An increase in tourism means an increase in chains potentially looking to pop up around the area, but Hodges is not concerned.

"I think that’s what I see in the heart of Kansas Citians, this desire to remain local, support local," he said. "That’s what is so unique about downtown and the Crossroads Art District uniquely is so many thriving businesses and we rally around each other."

In another area of the map, Amigoni Winery holds court in the Stockyards District, a relatively quiet neighborhood.

"I mean, there’s only two blocks of our little neighborhood of Stockyards District that has a lot of activity, but it could use more," said Kerry Amigoni, the owner of her namesake winery.

She's watched the area grow over the past 10 years and is ready for more.

"I think that just attracts people to want to come here, to stay in the city, stay longer probably, and just be able to show off the city a little more," Amigoni said.

Like most people, parking is a concern of hers, but she notes it's difficult to assume what may be the biggest issue in the seven or eight years.

"Being downtown, we get a lot of replies from people from out of town who want to come visit us," Amigoni said. "We’re like we’re five minutes from anywhere downtown, and that’s super ideal for them. I think that will be driven more because of the stadium."

